Darvish was removed from Sunday's start against Arizona in the bottom of the sixth inning due to an apparent lower-body injury, Bob Scanlan of Bally Sports San Diego reports.

Darvish's start was pushed from Saturday to Sunday, and he allowed a run on two hits and five walks while striking out five in 5.2 innings prior to exiting with a trainer in the sixth frame. The exact nature and severity of his injury are unclear, and whether he'll be able to make his next scheduled start remains to be seen.

