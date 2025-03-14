Darvish allowed one run on two hits and issued two walks while striking out four batters over four innings in a Cactus League contest against Kansas City on Thursday.

Darvish looked better Thursday than he did in his spring debut March 8, when he allowed two runs over 2.2 frames. The veteran right-hander threw 54 pitches, 26 percent of which were curveballs, Thursday -- by comparison, he went to the curve just 8.6 percent of the time during the 2024 regular season. Darvish did use his curveball more often late in the campaign last year, and his usage of the pitch in the early going this spring suggests he may continue that trend into 2025.