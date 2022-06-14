Darvish (6-3) allowed one run on five hits over eight innings Monday, striking out seven and earning a win over the Cubs.

Aside from Yan Gomes' solo shot in the second inning, it was smooth sailing for Darvish as he picked up his second straight win. He's yielded just one run on seven hits over his last 15 frames, lowering his season ERA to 3.35 through 75.1 innings. The veteran righty has allowed two or fewer runs in eight of his 12 starts this year. Darvish is lined up to start in Colorado this weekend.