Darvish allowed four runs on three hits and two walks while striking out five over four innings in a no-decision versus the Dodgers on Sunday.

Darvish was tagged for all four runs in the first inning, with Freddie Freeman launching a three-run shot and Andy Pages following with a solo homer. Over his eight starts this season, Darvish has allowed just six homers, all of which have been in his last five outings. He's fallen short of the five-inning mark five times so far, and his 5.97 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 34:13 K:BB through 37.2 innings offer little confidence. The 39-year-old is tentatively projected for a home rematch against the Dodgers in his next start, which may be a matchup for fantasy managers to avoid.