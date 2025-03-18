Manager Mike Shildt said Tuesday that Darvish experienced elbow inflammation after his last spring start, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The right-hander was previously said to be dealing with "fatigue," which prevented him from starting Tuesday's spring game as scheduled. Darvish hasn't been shut down from throwing and played catch Tuesday, which indicates it isn't believed to be a serious issue. Still, the 38-year-old's availability for the start of the regular season is now in question.