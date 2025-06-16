The Padres transferred Darvish (elbow) to the 60-day injured list Monday.

The move makes room on the 40-man roster for outfielder Bryce Johnson, whose contract was selected by the Padres from Triple-A El Paso. Darvish started the season on the IL due to right elbow inflammation, and his throwing program was paused in May after he experienced soreness. However, the veteran right-hander threw a simulated game Saturday and appears to be on track to return to the Padres' rotation in late June or early July.