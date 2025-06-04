The Padres are optimistic Darvish (elbow) will be ready to make his season debut before the end of June, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Darvish had a setback with his right elbow following his lone rehab start in mid-May, but he threw his second bullpen session in as many days Tuesday. Both mound sessions were low intensity, with Darvish topping out at 90 mph, but he's slated to throw a more intense bullpen session Friday. There is no firm timetable for Darvish's return, with manager Mike Shildt saying the 38-year-old is "going to create his own timelines with us."