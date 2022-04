Darvish (2-1) gave up three runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out five in six innings Friday against the Pirates. He picked up the win.

This was a baseline quality start, although Darvish scattered a season-high eight hits. He has now gone six-plus innings in three straight starts and four of five total on the season. Darvish lines up for a home start in the middle of the week against the Marlins.