Darvish (elbow) played catch from 90 feet Monday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Darvish had his throwing program temporarily halted after experiencing some soreness following a minor-league rehab start May 14, but the issue was never deemed a setback, and the right-hander has since been able to resume playing catch. Per Cassavell, Darvish "didn't look inhibited" in Monday's throwing session, and manager Mike Shildt said after the hurler played catch that "he's in a good spot" and is "making steps forward." Still, there doesn't seem to be a set timeline for Darvish to restart his rehab assignment, which makes his 2025 debut date for the Padres equally hazy.