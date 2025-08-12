Darvish (2-3) earned the win over San Francisco on Monday, allowing one run on four hits and no walks while striking out six batters over six innings.

Darvish kept the Giants off the scoreboard until Rafael Devers hit a solo homer off him in the sixth inning. That was the extent of the damage San Francisco managed on the night as Darvish notched his second win over his past three starts. The veteran hurler racked up 15 whiffs in the outing and picked up his second quality start of the campaign. After giving up eight runs over 3.1 innings in a disastrous outing against St. Louis on July 24, Darvish has yielded just four runs while posting an 18:2 K:BB across 17 frames over his subsequent three starts.