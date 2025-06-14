Darvish (elbow) is expected to throw around 40 pitches in a simulated game Saturday, per MLB.com.

Darvish continues to inch toward his Padres season debut, with Saturday's scheduled sim game coming after he tossed multiple bullpen sessions in the early part of June. The veteran right-hander threw four innings in a minor-league rehab start with Double-A San Antonio on May 14, but he experienced some soreness afterward and temporarily halted his throwing program. The Padres have remained very patient with Darvish and appear content to allow the hurler take as much time as he needs to ramp up before he joins the big-league rotation, though a late-June or early-July activation remains on the table.