Darvish allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk with nine strikeouts in six innings versus the Phillies on Sunday. He did not factor in the decision.

Darvish allowed multiple runs for the first time in four starts, with the Phillies picking up two in the second inning and one more in the fifth. Despite the downturn from his recent dominance, this was still a fourth straight quality start for the right-hander. He owns a 3.26 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 75:18 K:BB across 88.1 innings in 14 starts overall. Darvish is projected for a tough road start versus the Dodgers next weekend.