Darvish (11-7) earned the win against the Royals on Saturday, allowing three runs on five hits while striking out six and walking two over seven innings.

Darvish allowed five hits and two walks, but limited the damage to three runs. He was able to pick up the win thanks in part to his offense coming alive in the second and third innings. Darvish tossed 65 of 102 pitches for strikes across seven frames, earning a quality start. It was his second in consecutive games and his fourth in five games this month. The righty had a 2.52 ERA for the month of June and a 3.18 ERA in July, but has a 4.05 Aug. ERA after giving up 15 earned runs in 33.1 innings pitched. Darvish will take a 3.41 ERA into his next appearance.