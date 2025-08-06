Darvish allowed three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out five over four innings in a no-decision versus the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

It wasn't a terrible start, but Darvish wasn't dialed in. He threw just 45 of 72 pitches for strikes and also unleashed two wild pitches during this outing. Aside from his seven innings of two-hit ball versus the Mets last Wednesday, Darvish has been largely unremarkable after missing the first three months of the season due to an elbow injury. He's at a 6.51 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 23:11 K:BB through 27.2 innings across six starts. Darvish is tentatively projected for a road start in San Francisco early next week.