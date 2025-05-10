Darvish (elbow) threw three innings in a simulated game Thursday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Darvish threw 48 pitches during the session at the Padres' spring complex in Arizona. It was the first time the veteran hurler has thrown to hitters since his second start of spring training, after which he was diagnosed with right elbow inflammation. Padres manager Mike Shildt declined to give a timeline for Darvish's return but stated that the right-handed starter is "definitely getting closer" and suggested that he could be activated off the IL without significant buildup, stating, "I think we're going to trust a guy that's got 200 professional wins and 3,000 strikeouts." It's possible that Darvish could return to San Diego's rotation before the end of May, but if he does get the go-ahead that soon, he'd likely be on a somewhat limited pitch count in his initial outings.