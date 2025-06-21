Darvish (elbow) threw around two innings and 40 pitches in a simulated game Friday, per MLB.com.

Darvish continues to progress after having his throwing program temporarily paused as a result of experiencing soreness following a rehab appearance May 14. The veteran hurler was transferred to the 60-day IL on June 16, though that was primarily a procedural move since he had already missed more than 60 days at that point. The Padres have expressed optimism that Darvish will be able to make his return to the team's rotation by the end of June, but that scenario is looking shaky given that he hasn't yet resumed a rehab assignment.