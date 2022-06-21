Darvish (7-3) allowed a run on four hits, two walks and two hit batters with five strikeouts in seven innings, earning the win Monday over the Diamondbacks.

Darvish has been locked in lately, winning three straight starts while allowing only two runs over his last 22 innings in that span. Strangely, he's plunked six batters in those games after only hitting two batters in his first 10 outings. The only run against him Monday was on a Christian Walker sacrifice fly in the first inning. Darvish now has a 3.17 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 66:17 K:BB across 82.1 innings overall. He'll look to remain dominant in his next start, tentatively set for this weekend at home versus the Phillies.