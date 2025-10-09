Nola was lifted after tossing two scoreless innings in Wednesday's NLDS Game 3 win over the Dodgers.

Nola pitched around a triple and a hit-by-pitch in the first inning before spinning a 1-2-3 second inning. Phillies manager Rob Thomson then pulled him in favor of Ranger Suarez, as it was clear the skipper never had any intention of letting Nola face the Dodgers' batting order a second time. Nola threw only 31 pitches in the outing, so he should be available to pitch for the Phillies again soon, though it's unclear whether Thomson plans to use the righty again during the NLDS.