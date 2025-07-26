Phillies' Aaron Nola: Beginning assignment Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nola (ankle/rib) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday, Charlotte Varnes of The Athletic reports.
Nola began facing live hitters last Saturday, and the plan is for him to build up to around 60 pitches during his return to game action Thursday. The 32-year-old righty has been on the IL since late May, so he'll almost certainly require an additional start or two before rejoining Philadelphia's rotation.
More News
-
Phillies' Aaron Nola: Rehab start could come next week•
-
Phillies' Aaron Nola: Facing hitters Saturday•
-
Phillies' Aaron Nola: Set to progress to live BP•
-
Phillies' Aaron Nola: Completes bullpen session Sunday•
-
Phillies' Aaron Nola: Moved to 60-day IL•
-
Phillies' Aaron Nola: Could be out through All-Star break•