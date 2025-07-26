Nola (ankle/rib) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday, Charlotte Varnes of The Athletic reports.

Nola began facing live hitters last Saturday, and the plan is for him to build up to around 60 pitches during his return to game action Thursday. The 32-year-old righty has been on the IL since late May, so he'll almost certainly require an additional start or two before rejoining Philadelphia's rotation.