Nola (ankle) will be shut down for at least two weeks after an MRI showed a stress reaction in his right rib cage, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Nola appears to be past the right ankle sprain that initially sent him to the 15-day injured list, but the new injury he's dealing with could sideline him through the All-Star break. Mick Abel should get an extended run in the Phillies' rotation while Nola is out. The club also has top prospect Andrew Painter lurking at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, but Painter is not expected to be a factor with the big club until the second half.