Nola (4-8) fired six scoreless innings, conceding three hits and two walks, to pick up the win Monday against the Mets. He struck out seven.

The veteran right-hander turned in a vintage performance with this 94-pitch outing. Prior to Monday, Nola had been struggling since returning from the injured list Aug. 17, producing an ugly 8.38 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in 19.1 frames over four starts. Nola stymied a hot New York lineup that had plated the third most runs in the second half entering Monday, as the 32-year-old tallied a season-best seven Ks. He will carry a 6.24 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 79:25 K:BB across 75 total innings into his next appearance, which currently lines up to come at home against Kansas City this weekend.