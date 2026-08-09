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Phillies' Aaron Nola: Exits early Saturday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Nola was removed from Saturday's game against the Blue Jays after being hit with a comebacker off his lower right leg in the top of the sixth inning, Paul Casella of MLB.com reports.

Jesus Sanchez sent a 104.8-mph line drive up the middle, which struck Nola in the right leg and fell in for an infield single. The 33-year-old threw a couple of warmup pitches after the play, but he was unable to continue. Nola was charged with two earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out eight before departing.

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