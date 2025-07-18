Phillies' Aaron Nola: Facing hitters Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nola will throw 35 pitches against live hitters Saturday and throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Nola will face hitters for the first time since being placed on the injured list May 16. If all goes well in the live session and subsequent bullpen, He could depart for a minor-league rehab assignment. Nola is expected to require multiple rehab starts before being cleared, making a mid-August return likely.
