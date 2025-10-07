Nola will start Game 3 of the National League Division Series against the Dodgers on Wednesday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Nola will more than likely be on a short leash considering Wednesday's matchup is a must-win for the Phillies. The right-hander managed to end the regular season on a high note, last appearing Sept. 26 when he allowed only one run on two hits while fanning nine across eight innings. Ranger Suarez (thigh) will follow Nola on Wednesday, per Gelb.