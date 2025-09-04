Nola (3-8) took the loss Wednesday against Milwaukee, allowing six runs on five hits and two walks in five innings. He struck out six.

Nola struggled mightily before going on the injured list with rib and ankle injuries, turning in a 6.16 ERA through May 14, and he's fared worse since returning from a three-month absence. The veteran right-hander has yielded at least four runs in three of his last four starts, and he's served up four home runs over that span. Nola's 6.78 ERA and 1.51 WHIP for the season would both easily be career worsts if they stand, and things wouldn't figure to get much easier in his next scheduled outing against a Mets team with an .870 OPS since the beginning of August.