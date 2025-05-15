Nola (1-7) allowed nine runs on 12 hits and a walk while striking out two over 3.2 innings to take the loss in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the Cardinals.

Nola's performance has taken a drastic turn for the worse lately, as he's allowed 13 runs, including five home runs, over his last 8.2 innings. He looked to be turning a corner in late April and early May, but that progress has been wiped out, with Wednesday's outing standing as his worst of the campaign so far. He's now at a 6.16 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 52:16 K:BB over 49.2 innings over nine starts. Nola is tentatively projected to make his next start at Colorado.