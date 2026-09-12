Nola did not factor into the decision in Friday's 6-5 extra-innings loss to Atlanta, allowing two runs on six hits and three walks with three strikeouts over 6.1 innings.

Nola allowed two solo homers but still outdueled Chris Sale, departing with a 3-2 lead after throwing 68 strikes on 101 pitches. The 33-year-old has now delivered a quality start in four of his past five outings, and he owns a 3.08 ERA in 11 starts since the All-Star break. He'll take a 4.69 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 165:55 K:BB across 161.1 innings this season into a road matchup with the Mets next week.