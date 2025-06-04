Phillies' Aaron Nola: Managing side stiffness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Manager Rob Thomson said Wednesday that Nola (ankle) will be shut down from throwing for a couple days due to right side stiffness, Jordan Horrobin of MLB.com reports.
Nola was slated to throw another bullpen session Thursday as the next step in his recovery from a sprained right ankle, but the Phillies will instead push his next mound session back a few days. Thomson described the right-hander's side injury as "very mild," so it shouldn't impact his return timeline too much.
