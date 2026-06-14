Phillies' Aaron Nola: No-decision Saturday

Nola didn't factor into the decision Saturday against the Brewers after allowing three runs on six hits, including two home runs, and two walks across 4.2 innings. He struck out three.

Nola hasn't been involved in the decision in any of his last three starts, and he's on a run of seven consecutive outings allowing at least two earned runs. With only one quality start over that stretch, Nola isn't producing results, nor is he pitching deep enough into games to be a reliable arm in fantasy. He has a 5.72 ERA and a 1.40 WHIP across eight starts and 39.1 innings since the beginning of May. Nola's next start is slated at home against the Mets.