Nola (2-2) earned the win Friday, allowing one run on three hits over eight innings against the Astros. He struck out six and did not walk a batter.

Nola had his best start of the season by far, as his only blemish was giving up a solo home run to Jeremy Pena in this 107-pitch masterpiece. The right-hander tossed seven innings in his previous appearance on April 21st against Colorado, so he appears to be settling in after a rough start to the season. The 29-year-old is tentatively slated to face the Dodgers on the road in his next start.