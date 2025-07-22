Nola (ankle/rib) will begin a rehab assignment next week as long as he gets through another live batting practice session this weekend with no issues, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Nola faced hitters this past weekend for the first time since going on the injured list in mid-May and is progressing well, per Phillies manager Rob Thomson. The veteran right-hander initially went on the IL with a sprained ankle and later was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his rib. Given his long layoff, Nola will require multiple rehab outings before rejoining the Philadelphia rotation.