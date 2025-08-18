Nola didn't factor into the decision Sunday against Washington, allowing six runs on seven hits and one walk with four strikeouts across 2.1 innings.

Nola made his long-awaited return from the injured list Sunday after missing three months with an ankle sprain and stress fracture in his right rib. The 32-year-old worked up to 84 pitches during his minor-league rehab assignment, but he lasted merely 53 pitches as the Nationals teed off on him in the third inning. Nola yielded six of his seven hits and his lone walk in the frame, all consecutively. The 32-year-old had been excellent during his rehab assignment, posting a 2.19 ERA and a 17:3 K:BB in 12.1 innings across three appearances. He's tentatively scheduled for a rematch with the Nationals next weekend.