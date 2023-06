Nola didn't factor in the decision in Thursday's extra-inning loss to Atlanta after he gave up two hits and two walks over six scoreless innings. He struck out five.

Nola produced just eight swinging strikes but was able to keep Atlanta off the board, which is his first scoreless outing in 16 starts this year. The 30-year-old entered Thursday's contest with a 5.34 ERA across his previous five starts. He tentatively projects to take the mound next week on the road versus the Cubs.