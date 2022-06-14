Nola allowed two runs on six hits and struck out six without walking a batter in seven innings versus the Marlins on Monday. He did not factor in the decision.

Nola turned in his fourth quality start in his last six outings, though he looked to be in line for a hard-luck loss this time. The Phillies changed that with runs in the eighth and ninth innings for a comeback win after the right-hander was out of the game. His three-start win streak came to an end Monday, but he's still been pretty solid lately. Overall, Nola has a 3.42 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 91:10 K:BB in 81.2 innings across 13 starts. He lines up for a favorable road start versus the Nationals this weekend.