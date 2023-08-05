Nola (9-8) took the loss Friday, allowing five runs on eight hits and one walk over 5.1 innings against Kansas City. He struck out eight.

The eight strikeouts were a silver lining in an otherwise disappointing outing for Nola, who was on track for the victory having allowed only two runs through the first five innings. Things then fell apart for the Phillies ace in the sixth when he allowed a solo home run to lead off the frame, followed by a double and a walk. Nola was pulled and both runners went on to score, saddling him with his eighth loss. Nola will look to rebound next week when he gets a likely home start against the Nationals.