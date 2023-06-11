Nola (5-5) took the loss Saturday, allowing six runs on seven hits and two walks over 6.1 innings against the Dodgers. He struck out seven.

Nola surrendered a season-high six runs but still completed at least six innings for an 11th straight start and posted seven or more strikeouts for the fourth time this year. The veteran right-hander's less-than-ideal 4.60 ERA clouds the fact that his WHIP (1.10) and K:BB (84:23) are very solid through 14 starts (88 innings). Regardless, it's still been a disappointing beginning to the campaign for Nola, who finished 2022 with a 3.25 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 235:29 K:BB across 32 appearances (205 innings).