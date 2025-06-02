Nola (ankle) threw a bullpen session ahead of Sunday's series finale versus the Brewers, MLB.com reports.

Nola is next expected to advance to live batting practice this week, and a minor-league rehab assignment is likely set to follow. The veteran right-hander has been on the injured list with a sprained right ankle since mid-May, but he's on track to re-enter Philadelphia's rotation at some point in mid-June. Although Nola isn't dealing with an injury to his throwing arm, it's possible Phillies will want him to make more than one rehab start to sharpen up due to his poor 6.16 ERA and 1.51 WHIP through 49.2 innings on the season.