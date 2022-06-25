Nola (4-5) took the loss during Friday's 1-0 defeat at the hands of the Padres, allowing one run on seven hits and two walks with 10 strikeouts in seven innings.

Nola and Mackenzie Gore engaged in a pitcher's duel and Nola was the first to break when he surrendered an Austin Nola RBI single in the sixth that proved to be the difference. The 29-year-old tossed 70 of 98 pitches for strikes with a whopping 18 of the swinging variety in matching a season-best with 10 strikeouts. It seemed Nola had put the poor luck behind him as Philadelphia reigned in each of his last five starts, however Nola has permitted just one run in 15 innings over his last two turns and doesn't have a win to show for it. He's slated to take the mound next against Atlanta midweek.