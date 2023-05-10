The Phillies reinstated Bellatti (triceps) off the 15-day injured list Wednesday, Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Bellatti will join the active roster as a replacement for left-hander Jose Alvarado, who was placed on the IL with elbow inflammation. Bellatti missed a little over two weeks with right triceps tendinitis, but now that he's healthy again after tossing scoreless innings in both of his rehab appearances with Single-A Clearwater, he'll be a bridge option for the Phillies in the mid-to-late innings.

