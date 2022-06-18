Bellatti picked up his third hold of the year in the second half of Friday's doubleheader against the Nationals, striking out two batters in two-thirds of an innings while allowing an unearned run on one hit.

Bellatti entered the top of the ninth in position to record his first career save, as the Phillies has already used Seranthony Dominguez and Brad Hand in the first game of the day. He sandwiched a Yadiel Hernandez single between a pair of strikeouts but was pulled for lefty Jose Alvarado with Juan Soto up and the game on the line. Hernandez would eventually come around to score on a Didi Gregorius error, denying Bellatti the save and leaving him with a hold.