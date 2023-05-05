Bellatti (triceps) will begin a rehab assignment Friday with Low-A Clearwater.
Bellatti got the go-ahead to return to live competition after completing a 25-pitch round of live batting practice earlier this week. Out since April 22 due to right triceps tendinitis, he should be an option again for the Phillies' bullpen by mid-May.
