Bellatti (triceps) threw live batting practice Tuesday, Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Phillies manager Rob Thomson relayed that Bellatti looked good while throwing around 25 pitches Tuesday. Bellatti is in line to head to the Phillies' spring training complex in Lakeland, Fla. for two throwing sessions over the weekend before he begins a rehab assignment with Triple-A Lehigh Valley next week.
