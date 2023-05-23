The Phillies optioned Bellatti to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Dylan Covey, claimed off waivers from the Dodgers this weekend, will fill the vacant 26-man roster spot. Bellatti, 31, has struggled to a 5.68 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 14:9 K:BB in 12.2 innings of relief this season at the major-league level.
More News
-
Phillies' Andrew Bellatti: Back from injured list•
-
Phillies' Andrew Bellatti: Cleared for rehab assignment•
-
Phillies' Andrew Bellatti: Faces hitters•
-
Phillies' Andrew Bellatti: Lands on injured list•
-
Phillies' Andrew Bellatti: Picks up second save•
-
Phillies' Andrew Bellatti: To serve as opener•