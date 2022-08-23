Bellatti walked one batter and struck out two in a scoreless inning while earning a save over the Reds on Monday.

Bellatti worked around a leadoff walk to finish the 4-1 win with little issue. It was his second save of the year and first since June 26. The 31-year-old lowered his ERA to 3.76 through 45 appearances. Bellatti is one of several Phillies that are expected to see some ninth-inning work while Seranthony Dominguez (triceps) is out.