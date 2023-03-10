Painter will be shut down for four weeks after being diagnosed with a proximal ulnar collateral ligament sprain in his right elbow.

An MRI a week ago showed the diagnosis and it has since been confirmed following a second opinion from Dr. Neal ElAttrache. The hope is that Painter will be cleared to do some light tossing after the four-week shutdown period is up, but it's yet to be determined if he'll be ready for that. It's a major blow to the Phillies and to fantasy managers who have already rostered Painter.