Phillies' Andrew Painter: Jumped early in loss

Painter (1-7) took the loss against the White Sox on Saturday, allowing six runs on eight hits and two walks with four strikeouts over 4.2 innings.

Painter allowed four runs in the first inning before surrendering two solo homers in the third. He generated 13 whiffs on 93 pitches and allowed just three hard-hit balls, but all three went for extra bases. It marked the fifth time in 12 starts that the rookie failed to complete five frames, and he has now recorded four strikeouts or fewer in six straight outings. He'll take an ugly 6.21 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 47:19 K:BB across 58 innings this season into a challenging road matchup against the Brewers next weekend.