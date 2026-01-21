The Phillies hope Painter will be part of their Opening Day rotation, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Cristopher Sanchez, Jesus Luzardo and Aaron Nola are locked into the Opening Day rotation, but there's a good chance the Phillies will have two open spots if Zack Wheeler (shoulder) isn't quite ready. Taijuan Walker and Painter are considered the favorites to fill those last two slots. Painter didn't have great results in 2025 in his first full season back from Tommy John surgery, holding a 5.26 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 123:47 K:BB over 118 innings covering 26 starts between Single-A Clearwater and Triple-A Lehigh Valley. However, the top prospect's stuff was intact, and the fact that he was able to get to nearly 120 innings was encouraging. Painter was added to the 40-man roster this offseason, and while he will have to pitch well in spring training, he stands a good chance of heading north with the big club.