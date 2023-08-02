The Phillies designated Vasquez for assignment Wednesday.

He'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster with the Phillies needing to clear room for two of their trade-deadline pickups in right-hander Michael Lorenzen and infielder Rodolfo Castro. Vasquez has largely operated in a middle-relief role for Philadelphia this season, accruing no saves or holds while turning in a 2.27 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 34:14 K:BB in 39.2 innings. His solid ratios could prompt another team in need of a lefty reliever to scoop him up off waivers.