Stassi was sent down to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday.

Stassi heads to Lehigh Valley with the return of Howie Kendrick (hamstring) to the big-league club. During 51 games with the Phillies this season, Stassi has hit just .167/.278/.295 with two home runs and seven RBI. He will continue to serve as organizational depth while looking to bounce back at the Triple-A level.