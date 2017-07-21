Phillies' Brock Stassi: Optioned to Triple-A
Stassi was sent down to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday.
Stassi heads to Lehigh Valley with the return of Howie Kendrick (hamstring) to the big-league club. During 51 games with the Phillies this season, Stassi has hit just .167/.278/.295 with two home runs and seven RBI. He will continue to serve as organizational depth while looking to bounce back at the Triple-A level.
