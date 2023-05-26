Pache (knee) could begin a rehab assignment in the next couple weeks, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Pache has been sidelined since April 29 and had surgery to repair his right meniscus. He's since progressed in his recovery, as he's been hitting and also ramping up defensive drills. If all goes well, Pache seemingly could return in the middle of June.
